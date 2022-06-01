ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit

By Jack Baudoin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ attorney general announced the office’s first ever hate crime lawsuit.

Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit against Chad Hampton, 45, and his mother Cheryl Hampton, 67. Both are from Carroll County, and both are white. They are accused of spending months intimidating their Black neighbor, allegedly using a noose to lynch a bound and chained effigy of their neighbor from a tree in their front yard.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties. The pair also faces charges in Carroll County. This is the first time Raoul has used expanded authority given to his office under an amendment to the “Illinois Hate Crimes Act.”

