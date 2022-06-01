ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley, NY

Students in Holley build barn for community use

By McKenzie Shoemaker, Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw6w6_0fxRGMWK00

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) — Holley Middle School and High School Geometry in Construction class installed a classroom barn they built for Homestead for Hope (H4H). They build the framework, then H4H will handle the siding and interior.

According to their website, H4H is “[a] community Farm that empowers people of all abilities to learn, work, live & grow in nature’s classroom.”

The barn will serve as an additional classroom space for H4H, which will expand their Social Garden Program, providing an educational space for summer camps and field trips.

In order to build a 16’ x 32’ classroom barn, the students combined their math and construction skills.

The class helps students learn how math concepts can be applied to real-world problems to create solutions.

This is the third barn that Holley students have built on the H4H property in the last few years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A26D_0fxRGMWK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDUbj_0fxRGMWK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIRXK_0fxRGMWK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA9em_0fxRGMWK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Plgp_0fxRGMWK00
The students have completed their part with this frame
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holley, NY
CITY News

The gavel falls on Fairport Village Court

Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it. The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...
FAIRPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County SPCA in ‘urgent need’ of volunteers

(WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas, both working with animals directly and working behind the scenes. Departments with positions involving work with animals include: Foster Care Behavior Animal Care Surgical Suite Veterinary Services Kitten Nursery Cat Colonies Off-Site Adoptions Departments for those […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Urban Construction#Holley Middle School#Homestead For Hope#Social Garden Program#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Baby giraffe, community garden, RCSD teacher

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the newest member of the Seneca Park Zoo getting named, a community garden funded […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Greek Festival, Canal Days returning full-scale this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two popular festivals in the Rochester area are making a return this weekend. Driving down East Ave on Thursday, you may notice those familiar sights and sounds of Greece. The Rochester Greek Festival kicked off a full-scale return, for the first time in three years.   Van Zissis has been working […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy