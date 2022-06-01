ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Mission man pleads guilty to human smuggling

By Gaby Moreno
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mission man has pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Leonardo Davila Jr, 24, admitted to smuggling 73 nationals, all of whom were in the country illegally.

Davila attempted to drive a tractor-trailer with nationals of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, and El Salvador into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias

A K-9 alerted authorities of the presence of concealed humans.

Davila will receive his sentencing on August 24, 2022, and faces charges of up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Davila will remain in custody until his hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

