OKLAHOMA CITY — Oregon State opened play Thursday at the 2022 Women’s College World Series with a 7-1 loss to the Florida Gators at OGE Energy Field. Playing in the WCWS for the first time since 2006, the Beavers got bad news before the game even started when they learned Oregon State ace Mariah Mazon would not play. The school would say only that the third-team All-America pitcher and the Beavers’ second-leading hitter was unavailable.

