(The Center Square) – Marijuana is now legal to be consumed by Rhode Island residents age 21 and over. Gov. Dan McKee signed Senate Bill 2430, which makes it the 19th state to legalize marijuana, and sets regulation, taxation, and the market of the drug. The legislation provides for expungement of civil and criminal marijuana possession charges that is to be completed by June 1, 2024.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO