What’s the best way to stop a home-run barrage? Simple: Wait 24 hours for the next game and then hand the ball to the ace of the pitching staff. One night after the West Michigan White Caps hammered the Captains, 16-8, by banging out six home runs, Gavin Williams took the mound on June 3 with a set of handcuffs in his back pocket.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO