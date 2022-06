First responders were able to free a man from a burning car in the Town of Sweden on Wednesday morning. The Oreleans County Sheriff’s Office said the car hit a tree and caught fire at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Salmon Creek Road. Deputies were assisted by Ogden Police, Brockport Fire Department and other first responders in freeing the man, who was then brought to Strong Hospital for treatment.

