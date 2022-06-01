ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OXBOW RIVERSTAGE IN DOWNTOWN NAPA ANNOUNCES 2022 CONCERT SEASON

By Louis Raphael
musicinsf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s concert series at Oxbow RiverStage will kick off on June 19 with Brandi Carlile. Other artists confirmed thus far are Norah Jones with special guest Regina Spektor on June...

www.musicinsf.com

everythingsouthcity.com

Exciting Concert Lineup Announced for 2022 San Mateo County Fair June 4th – 12th

Daily Outdoor Performances to Showcase Classic Hits and Legendary Music Artists. The San Mateo County Event Center has announced their summer concert series – headlined by performances from legendary music artists The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor, Queen Nation, Uptown Funk, The Sugar Hill Gang, Los Yonics, and Finn Gruva– as part of the 2022 San Mateo County Fair to be held from Saturday, June 4th through Sunday, June 12th, 2022. The Fair will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday of that week.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Oakland Is Getting a Glamorous Rooftop Lounge Inspired by Members-Only Club the Battery

There’s a posh rooftop lounge in the works for the East Bay. Oakland-based developer oWow hopes to channel the energy of some of San Francisco and New York’s trendiest hangouts — think, the rooftop bars at SoMa’s now-closed Virgin Hotel and Public hotel in New York City, and San Francisco’s members-only club the Battery — with their retail-residential project slated for 1510 Webster Street in downtown Oakland. The company filed for initial building permits back in mid-2021 but now shares more details about the vision for the retail square-footage within the mixed-used wooden building, which will be the second tallest wooden building in the country when completed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Slanted Door Is Popping-Up This June in the East Bay

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
marinmagazine.com

The Look: Sparkling Gems for June

Help support local businesses in the community with these gems and finds to add to your collection. The real fun comes in full-on technicolor for Mariel Baker and Denise Forbes. Their Mill Valley based business specializes in original designed pieces made with colored gemstones and sourced from around the world and ablaze with personality. Diamond flower ring featuring natural vivid colored diamonds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Ike’s Love & Sanwiches opens in Pinole

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the eatery opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.
PINOLE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Locals LOVE Teani’s Italian Deli on El Camino Real

South City resident, Wendy Sinclair-Smith, posted this photo and story on our Facebook page which really got many of our neighbors sharing their own thoughts and memories – “I have a picture for you. I was at Teani’s Italian Deli yesterday and visited with the owner Harold and his friends. This building is his childhood home. If you look closely on the Little Lucca’s sandwich shop’s sign you will see it says Teani’s on the top.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Raising Cane's to Open First Bay Area Location in Oakland

Raising Cane’s, the fast food joint known for its chicken fingers, is coming to the Bay Area. The company said it will open its first Bay Area location at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland on July 14. "We're beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane's to The Town and can’t...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 a.m. last call could be coming to San Francisco, Oakland under new proposal

SAN FRANCISCO – Bars in San Francisco, Oakland and several other cities in California could be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. under a new proposal brought on by two Bay Area lawmakers.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, both Democrats representing San Francisco, introduced Senate Bill 930 at a briefing on Friday. The measure would allow seven pilot cities across the state to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m."California's one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife — requiring all alcohol sales to end at 2 am, whether in downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Alameda County Fair

What: The Alameda County Fair “The Road to Summer”. Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA. 102.9KBLX has your Fun in the Sun at The Alameda County Fair. The road to Summer starts at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton! June 17th – July 10th. Experience delicious...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A look inside the Tenderloin Center

Since opening in January 2022, the Tenderloin Center at 1170 Market St. has offered guests, most of whom are unsheltered, access to free hot meals, showers, laundry and a place to rest away from the public eye. Averaging around 400 visitors per day, the facility also offers support with paperwork for health care, housing referrals and other social services.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After pandemic hiatus, cruises are back in San Francisco

Bay Area residents may recall the unnerving day in early March 2020 when a cruise ship hauling passengers infected with COVID-19 slowly glided through the San Francisco Bay. Shortly after San Francisco imposed strict shelter-in-place measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, cruise traffic to the Port of San Francisco halted. But 2022 already is turning out to be a major comeback year for travelers who live for sea voyages and the businesses who rely on their patronage — even as the Bay Area faces yet another surge of COVID-19 cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

