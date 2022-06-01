OXBOW RIVERSTAGE IN DOWNTOWN NAPA ANNOUNCES 2022 CONCERT SEASON

Daily Outdoor Performances to Showcase Classic Hits and Legendary Music Artists. The San Mateo County Event Center has announced their summer concert series – headlined by performances from legendary music artists The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor, Queen Nation, Uptown Funk, The Sugar Hill Gang, Los Yonics, and Finn Gruva– as part of the 2022 San Mateo County Fair to be held from Saturday, June 4th through Sunday, June 12th, 2022. The Fair will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday of that week.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ticket reservations for the inaugural concert of the 85th season of the Stern Grove Festival opened Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. and promptly sold out. Tickets for the free event were available in groups of four on a first come, first serve basis. This year’s festival kicks off on June 12 with […]
There’s a posh rooftop lounge in the works for the East Bay. Oakland-based developer oWow hopes to channel the energy of some of San Francisco and New York’s trendiest hangouts — think, the rooftop bars at SoMa’s now-closed Virgin Hotel and Public hotel in New York City, and San Francisco’s members-only club the Battery — with their retail-residential project slated for 1510 Webster Street in downtown Oakland. The company filed for initial building permits back in mid-2021 but now shares more details about the vision for the retail square-footage within the mixed-used wooden building, which will be the second tallest wooden building in the country when completed.
Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
Help support local businesses in the community with these gems and finds to add to your collection. The real fun comes in full-on technicolor for Mariel Baker and Denise Forbes. Their Mill Valley based business specializes in original designed pieces made with colored gemstones and sourced from around the world and ablaze with personality. Diamond flower ring featuring natural vivid colored diamonds.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the eatery opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.
South City resident, Wendy Sinclair-Smith, posted this photo and story on our Facebook page which really got many of our neighbors sharing their own thoughts and memories – “I have a picture for you. I was at Teani’s Italian Deli yesterday and visited with the owner Harold and his friends. This building is his childhood home. If you look closely on the Little Lucca’s sandwich shop’s sign you will see it says Teani’s on the top.
Raising Cane’s, the fast food joint known for its chicken fingers, is coming to the Bay Area. The company said it will open its first Bay Area location at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland on July 14. "We're beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane's to The Town and can’t...
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Berkeley Andronico’s store purchased by South Bay developer. Berkeley’s Andronico’s grocery store at 1850 Solano Ave. has been purchased by a South Bay real estate and investment firm, according to the Alameda County Recorder’s Office, East Bay Times reports.
SAN FRANCISCO – Bars in San Francisco, Oakland and several other cities in California could be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. under a new proposal brought on by two Bay Area lawmakers.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, both Democrats representing San Francisco, introduced Senate Bill 930 at a briefing on Friday. The measure would allow seven pilot cities across the state to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m."California's one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife — requiring all alcohol sales to end at 2 am, whether in downtown...
San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
Free outdoor summer events in Redwood City, including Music on the Square on Fridays, Pub In the Park once per month on Saturdays, and also outdoor movies on Courthouse Square on Thursdays, will kick off this weekend. Music on the Square is returning this Friday evening, offering 14 weeks of...
What: The Alameda County Fair “The Road to Summer”. Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA. 102.9KBLX has your Fun in the Sun at The Alameda County Fair. The road to Summer starts at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton! June 17th – July 10th. Experience delicious...
Since opening in January 2022, the Tenderloin Center at 1170 Market St. has offered guests, most of whom are unsheltered, access to free hot meals, showers, laundry and a place to rest away from the public eye. Averaging around 400 visitors per day, the facility also offers support with paperwork for health care, housing referrals and other social services.
Bay Area residents may recall the unnerving day in early March 2020 when a cruise ship hauling passengers infected with COVID-19 slowly glided through the San Francisco Bay. Shortly after San Francisco imposed strict shelter-in-place measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, cruise traffic to the Port of San Francisco halted. But 2022 already is turning out to be a major comeback year for travelers who live for sea voyages and the businesses who rely on their patronage — even as the Bay Area faces yet another surge of COVID-19 cases.
The SF hotel business is starting to boom again, and as the summer travel season kicks off, a new luxury hotel is making its debut on the Embarcadero, in the property that had been the Hotel Vitale since 2005. And the formerly buzzy happy-hour and brunch spot Americano has undergone a transformation as well.
