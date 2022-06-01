ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Parenting, Just Wants To Raise ‘A Cool Child With Cool Parents”

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 5 days ago

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

First-time dad A$AP Rocky already knows how he wants to raise his newborn son and future children with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

Speaking with DAZED magazine for its Summer 2022 issue, A$AP Rocky revealed his parental approach to raising his children. The Harlem rapper revealed he wants to “raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate.”

“I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” Rocky added.

The “Goldie” rapper also revealed that he hopes to nurture his and Rihanna’s seeds’ creative sides being that they’re both creatives themselves.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies , Blue’s Clues , Yo Gabba Gabba , Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark .”

This is the most we heard from either A$AP Rocky or Rihanna following the birth of the golden child, who reportedly arrived into this crazy world on May 13 in Los Angeles. The name of the child has yet to be revealed.

Rocky also touched on his relationship with the Savage X Fenty founder calling it “natural,” revealing that they even share clothes, with Rihanna usually lifting his drip.

“We happen to look good together naturally,” he continued. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”

He also spoke about his time in his rumored fiancée’s home in Barbados, where his late father also migrated to the United States from. He reflected on visiting with his family he rarely gets to see while living in New York.

“It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life. You remember those one-dollar, five-dollar phone cards? I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience,” Rocky broke down. “I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”

It sounds like Rihanna and his newborn son have Rocky in a different place mentally, and we love to see it.

Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

