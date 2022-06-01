Ohio Senate passes controversial bill allowing adults to carry guns in schools with less training

Ohio Statehouse The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a controversial bill that would allow school employees to arm themselves and with less training than before.

The state Senate passed House Bill 99 Wednesday 23-9 with some changes to the original legislation that previously passed in the House. The bill passed by the Senate will now head back to the House for another vote, according to a report from our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

If the bill passes without changes in the House it would head to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk where it is expected he’ll sign the bill if it reaches his desk, according to the Associated Press.

City commissioners in Dayton sent a letter to DeWine Wednesday asking him to take action on gun reform and specifically not sign House Bill 99.

A DeWine spokesperson issued this response:

“On Friday, at his gaggle on school safety, Governor DeWine stated he has asked the General Assembly to pass a bill that would realistically allow local school districts to designate armed staff if the district so chose. HB 99 would be such a bill, and our office has worked with legislators to improve the bill language regarding training requirements,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The bill calls for a heavy reduction in the required training for a teacher or adult to carry a gun on school property. Previous legislation required adults, teacher or staff members, to become peace officers with over 700 hours of educational training and courses.

House Bill 99, if signed into law, would allow an adult to carry a gun on school property with only 20 hours of training with only two hours of hands-on training with the gun.

The training would include how to stop an active shooter, how to de-escalate a violent situation, trauma and first-aid care, at least four hours in “scenario-based or simulated training exercises,” and completing “tactical live firearms training, according to the Associated Press, citing the legislation.

The bill has sparked debate with proponents saying its a necessary measure to keep schools safe, while opponents push for more funding to hire school resource officers.

“750-plus hours is not a realistic or practical requirement for full time staff to complete in order to simply keep our students and educators safe,” State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., who is the sponsor of the bill previously said.

“With House Bill 99, we’re trying to get schools here in Ohio another option of school safety. I think House Bill 99 is a great answer and a great tool for schools here,” Thomas said in a WCPO-TV report.

“We do not support arming teachers or staff. Fully and fairly funding our public schools would allow more school districts to hire appropriately trained School Resource Officers, without watering down the current law,” Ohio Federation of Teachers Vice President Shari Obrenski said during a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

Additional bill opponents included the Ohio Education Association and the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio. During the Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday, opponents greatly outnumbered the supporters who spoke during the hearing.

One supporter, Buckeye Firearms Association lobbyist Rob Sexton, said arming teachers would give children a fighting chance in the event “the worst happens in our schools,” according to the Associated Press.

