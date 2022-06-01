Man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2016 deadly Fairborn shooting

Devon Cox (Greene County Prosecutor's Office)

GREENE COUNTY — A man who was a fugitive form over two years has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting that happened in Fairborn nearly six years ago.

Devon Cox, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery Wednesday. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cox was previously indicted and wanted by the Fairborn Police Department in 2019 on charges connected to the murder of Jarrell Plummer. He was arrested for those charges earlier this year by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. He plead guilty to lesser charges in Greene County Commons Pleas Court Wednesday.

In November 2016, Plummer was found shot in the head and chest in his apartment on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. He was transported to Soin Medical Center where he later died.

During an investigation, police learned that Plummer was a robbery victim and was shot during the confrontation.

Cox fled the scene of the shooting and was a fugitive for over two years until his arrest in February.

“Jarrell Plummer’s family has waited far too long for justice in this case. Today, his family received some small measure of justice,” David D. Hayes, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, stated in a release.

