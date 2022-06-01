ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man arrested, accused of trying to take weapon from CBP officer at Bridge of the Americas

By Erika Esquivel
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of attacking and trying to take the weapon of a U.S. Customs Border and Protection officer....

cbs4local.com

KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for June 4

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol Agents prepare for water to enter canals

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol said its expecting water to enter the canals that surround the U.S.-Mexico border in the coming days. The chances of survival after jumping into these waters would not be very good for people crossing into the U.S. illegally, agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio said.
cbs4local.com

No arrests made after drive-by shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — No arrests have been made after a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley Wednesday night. The incident happened in the 100 block of Edith Drive around 9:47 p.m. When officers responded to the shooting they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The...
koxe.com

Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children and human trafficking victims in Texas operation

According to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a three-week operation in west Texas dubbed “Operation Lost Souls” has led to the recovery of 70 missing children as well as sex trafficking victims. The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, and Ector.
cbs4local.com

Friend of Erika Gaytan who introduced murder suspect takes stand in trial

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The murder trial for the accused killer in Erika Gaytan's death continued Thursday. Witnesses who were friends or involved with Gaytan took the stand in the trial for Ricardo Marquez. Anabel Díaz was questioned by prosecutors Thursday. Díaz introduced Gaytan and Marquez to...
cbs4local.com

Socorro Independent School District police chief on administrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District's chief of police was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district. SISD did not say why SISD Chief of Police Jose Castorena is on leave. The second in command of the department, Lieutenant George...
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Citizen Dies After Fall From Border Wall in Texas

TORNILLO, TX – On March 27, 2022, an Army National Guard soldier assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, TX, was notified by a local citizen that an injured individual was lying on the ground on the north side of the International Boundary Barrier, approximately nine-and-a-half miles northwest of the Tornillo Port of Entry. The soldier broadcasted the information via radio communications to a Border Patrol agent near the location.   Border Patrol agents responded to the area and located an unresponsive male citizen of Mexico who suffered injuries from an apparent fall from the…
KTSM

Minor injured in a drive-by shooting in South Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-by shooting was registered last night at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Edith where four victims were found on the scene. A 17 year-old male was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Three other female victims ages 27, 29 and […]
Classic Rock 96.1

Operation Lost Souls: 70 Missing Texas Children Have Now Been Found

Though born out of a heartbreaking situation, the news coming out of El Paso, Texas today is truly a cause for celebration. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of a three-week rescue effort in West Texas called 'Operation Lost Souls,' 70 previously missing children have been found and are being brought back to safety. Also, various agencies are providing "victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families."
cbs4local.com

El Paso council members place item on agenda to condemn Uvalde shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso council members have placed an item on the agenda to condemn the Uvalde school shooting. City representatives Henry Rivera, Cassandra Hernandez and Peter Svarzbein, placed an item on the agenda for next week’s meeting that condemns the mass shooting that took place last week in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old, armed with an assault weapon, shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso recognizes first responders for lifesaving actions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday recognized El Paso public safety personnel who responded to a call of an individual standing on an I-10 west overpass, with the presumed intent to jump into traffic, according to the city. Officers from the El Paso...
KTSM

Opposing testimonies on third day of Marquez trial

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Thursday, there were conflicting statements from witnesses in the third day of the Ricardo Marquez trial. Three out of five witnesses gave different testimonies of what happened the night that the victim, Erika Gaytan, went missing. Marco Alvarez first took the stand, talking about a trip that he, Gaytan, and […]
