Man arrested, accused of trying to take weapon from CBP officer at Bridge of the Americas

TORNILLO, TX – On March 27, 2022, an Army National Guard soldier assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, TX, was notified by a local citizen that an injured individual was lying on the ground on the north side of the International Boundary Barrier, approximately nine-and-a-half miles northwest of the Tornillo Port of Entry. The soldier broadcasted the information via radio communications to a Border Patrol agent near the location. Border Patrol agents responded to the area and located an unresponsive male citizen of Mexico who suffered injuries from an apparent fall from the…

TORNILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO