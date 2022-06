Coverage for this event has ended. Stocks end final day of May lower as S&P, Dow post small monthly gains. All three of the major U.S. averages ended the final trading day of May lower but for the month, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out modest gains of 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively. However, the Nasdaq Composite lost over 2%. In commodities, oil closed at $114.67 per barrel after adding 9.5% for the month.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO