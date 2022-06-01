ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kenny Chesney's Nashville Concert Sets A Nissan Stadium Record

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjCsu_0fxRCpot00
Photo: Getty Images

Kenny Chesney 's recent concert in Nashville set a record at Nissan Stadium.

The "Knowing You" singer brought his "Here and Now" tour to Music City on Saturday (May 28), breaking a single-day concert attendance record at Nissan Stadium with 57,211 fans gathering to hear some of his biggest hits, per FOX 17 . Some past attendance record holders include Taylor Swift and Eric Church as well as another Chesney concert in 2018.

"At the Kenny Chesney concert on May 28, 57,211 fans rocking the house set a new single-day concert attendance record at Nissan Stadium," said Adam Nuse , senior vice president of business operations for the Tennessee Titans. "This is a big milestone and we're so proud to host events of this caliber. We're looking forward to the rest of our summer calendar in the months ahead."

After the concert, Chesney penned a note of gratitude on Instagram , sharing a couple photos of the packed stadium, writing, "Thank you Nashville for a record-breaking beautiful night. We will take you with us the rest of the summer."

Continuing the love, he shared another post shouting out Kelsea Ballerini , whom he invited on stage to sing their duet "half of my hometown."

"The Nashville show was so special for me on so many levels," he wrote. "Sharing the stage with [Ballerini] was one of my favorite shared musical moments in a very long time. Thank you Kelsea. I'm proud of you!!"

Ballerini responded with a sweet, nostalgic comment saying she "couldn't adore [him] more."

"from listening to 'back where i come from' on [the radio] driving down tazwell pike to singing about the town that raised us and let us go chase down a dream together. i couldn't adore you more, chesney. 🤍"

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

CMA Fest 2022 Bans Confederate Flags

CMA Fest 2022 is just days away from kicking off, and it has now been announced that the event is banning all Confederate flags and imaginary. In a statement published by The Tennessean, The Country Music Association said, it has decided to include "Confederate flag imagery of any kind" under its list of prohibited items. Additional prohibited items include "firearms, knives, [and] other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood Will Perform Songs From New Album At CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood will be performing the songs from her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, live for fans at the kickoff of CMA Fest in Nashville on June 9, 2022, and it will air live on Amazon Prime. Carrie’s camp posted details on her Instagram, writing, “Just announced, Carrie Underwood: LIVE,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Eric Church
country1037fm.com

Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among ACM Honorees

The Academy of Country Music announced today (6/1) the recipients of the Special Award recipients for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, and Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, and Shania Twain are among the honorees. Miranda Lambert will receive the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award following her first win for...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood And Maren Morris Pay Tribute To Nashville Vocalist

Both Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris paid tribute to a veteran Nashville singer/backup singer who passed away this week. Deborah McCrary and her sisters sang on multiple country music albums and events over their careers. Born in Nashville, McCrary died on Wednesday (6/1); the McCrary Sisters confirmed in a statement:...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

Kane Brown’s Aftershow Party: Karaoke and Video Games

Kane Brown posted a video clip on his Insta stories of what goes on after his show ends, and it looks like the fun doesn’t end when the show does. He filmed a video of his crew and opener Raelynn and his wife Katelyn, dancing and singing Karaoke on the giant stage display. Then the big screen gets turned into a massive game console as the crew starts playing Mario Kart. Kane says over the video, “Aftershow vibes.”
MUSIC
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy