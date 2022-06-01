Kenny Chesney's Nashville Concert Sets A Nissan Stadium Record

Photo: Getty Images

Kenny Chesney 's recent concert in Nashville set a record at Nissan Stadium.

The "Knowing You" singer brought his "Here and Now" tour to Music City on Saturday (May 28), breaking a single-day concert attendance record at Nissan Stadium with 57,211 fans gathering to hear some of his biggest hits, per FOX 17 . Some past attendance record holders include Taylor Swift and Eric Church as well as another Chesney concert in 2018.

"At the Kenny Chesney concert on May 28, 57,211 fans rocking the house set a new single-day concert attendance record at Nissan Stadium," said Adam Nuse , senior vice president of business operations for the Tennessee Titans. "This is a big milestone and we're so proud to host events of this caliber. We're looking forward to the rest of our summer calendar in the months ahead."

After the concert, Chesney penned a note of gratitude on Instagram , sharing a couple photos of the packed stadium, writing, "Thank you Nashville for a record-breaking beautiful night. We will take you with us the rest of the summer."

Continuing the love, he shared another post shouting out Kelsea Ballerini , whom he invited on stage to sing their duet "half of my hometown."

"The Nashville show was so special for me on so many levels," he wrote. "Sharing the stage with [Ballerini] was one of my favorite shared musical moments in a very long time. Thank you Kelsea. I'm proud of you!!"

Ballerini responded with a sweet, nostalgic comment saying she "couldn't adore [him] more."

"from listening to 'back where i come from' on [the radio] driving down tazwell pike to singing about the town that raised us and let us go chase down a dream together. i couldn't adore you more, chesney. 🤍"