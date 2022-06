President Biden reportedly feels he can’t catch a break. But some good news might be right in front of him, unfolding in slow motion. The employment report for May was about as good as Biden could have hoped for. It wasn’t a blockbuster, like some of the historic job gains we saw in the rapid recovery from the COVID recession. In fact, job growth slowed by 11% from April to May. But slowing job (and wage) growth is exactly what the Federal Reserve hopes to see in its battle to bring inflation down.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO