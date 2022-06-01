ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1020: Watch

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has kicked off the climax of the War on Onigashima, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect next with the preview for Episode 1020 of the series! After building up to it for several months, the fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Midnight Club: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for New Series From Midnight Mass Creator

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has carved a niche for himself by delivering compelling adaptations of beloved horror novels, with Netflix releasing the first teaser for his latest effort, The Midnight Club. The original novel was written by Christopher Pike, a beloved figure in YA horror stories, with The Midnight Club being a standout effort from his library. Luckily, as with other Flanagan adaptations, rather than solely focusing on this one story, the filmmaker previously teased he will incorporate elements from other corners of Pike's catalog. You can check out the first teaser below for Netflix's The Midnight Club before it premieres on October 7th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Reportedly Tops Obi-Wan Kenobi on Streaming Charts With Massive Debut

There is absolutely no stopping Stranger Things. The widely beloved sci-fi series returned to Netflix with the first part of its fourth season on May 27th and immediately took over the world of streaming. Everyone already knew Stranger Things was popular heading into Season 4, but the series is now breaking even more records with its latest batch of episodes. The opening weekend for Stranger Things 4 was even enough to top Obi-Wan Kenobi, the biggest original series in Disney+ history.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

All of Us are Dead Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix's hit Korean zombie-horror teen-drama All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for Season 2, which will delight fans of the series, who have all been holding their collective breath in wonder about whether or not it would be brought back for another installment. All of Us are Dead is based on a Korean online platform Naver's popular webtoon series "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun, which ran from 2009-2011. Really it's a no-brainer for Netflix to greenlight a second season, as All of Us are Dead was one of the biggest worldwide hits the streamer has.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Looks Like a Big Hit Already

It's no secret that Hollywood is a bit cursed when it comes to anime. From movie to television, the medium has struggled to find a home in live-action entertainment, but that isn't stopping Hollywood from trying. Netflix has sunk impressive resources into its take on One Piece with Eiichiro Oda's blessing, and its first in-depth look has fans hopeful Luffy might just break Hollywood's bad streak.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Hibana

Fire Force is warming up for a full comeback with a third season of the anime, and one cosplay is perfectly ready for it with a fiery take on Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but lucky enough for fans it was soon confirmed that this would be far from all that we would get to see from the franchise. Announced alongside the release of the final volume in Japan, it was confirmed that Fire Force would indeed be returning for a third season of the anime in the near future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Martin: The Reunion Trailer Revealed by BET+

"Wazzup?!" The Martin cast reunites for the first time in 30 years in the debut trailer for Martin: The Reunion. Streaming June 16 on BET+, the 90-minute special 90-minute special "takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II — for a once in a lifetime celebration" of the '90s sitcom that aired for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 on FOX. The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with the cast's tribute to late Martin co-star Tommy Ford, who died at age 52 in 2016.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disneyland Employee Goes Viral After Ruining Proposal

Getting engaged at the most Magical Place on earth seems like it would be a, well, magical experience, but not for one couple who decided to make things official while visiting Disneyland Paris. A short video, which has now gone viral, shows a man proposing to his partner on a platform in perfect view of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, but while he is down on one knee holding out the ring, a park employee runs up, grabs the ring box and redirects the couple away from the platform, interrupting the romantic moment.
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Johnny Depp: Former Disney Exec Predicts Jack Sparrow Will Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

Following Johnny Depp's victory in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a former Disney exec predicts the star's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film series as Jack Sparrow. Depp and Heard's trial in Virginia put their private lives on trial in the public sphere. Ultimately, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages while awarding Heard $2 million. Both stars released statements after the jury read the verdicts. Heard decried the ruling as a setback for women (her lawyer says she plans to appeal). Depp, conversely, claimed the verdict gave him his life back and that "the best is yet to come." Could that include a return as Disney's famous pirate?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Next Episode#One Piece#The Climax#Onepiece
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Answers How Madison Is Alive

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Gone" episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Madison Clark is still breathing. The mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) sacrificed herself to save her kids and their friends, leading a walker horde inside a baseball stadium before burning it down in Fear's Season 4 midseason finale. Titled "No One's Gone" after her last words, Madison's message to her children was a hopeful one: "I was afraid to lose this place because I thought you needed it to stay who you are right now, but you know it. No one's gone until they're gone."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PADRE Revealed on Fear the Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Gone" episode of Fear TWD. Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead ended with the mother of all shockers: Madison Clark is alive, and she's working for P.A.D.R.E. Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) spent the season searching for the safe-zone no one was sure existed except for Will (Gus Halper), the senator's aide protecting classified government documents titled "P.A.D.R.E.: Rebuilding Our Country's Future." Not only did Sunday's "Gone" season finale confirm P.A.D.R.E. exists, it revealed they rescued Madison (Kim Dickens) after she seemingly sacrificed herself so her children could escape a walker horde in Season 4.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Says Chris Pratt Gave "Beautiful Speech" on Last Day of Filming

The Guardians of the Galaxy have come a long way since 2014. When the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released, not everyone had faith that the Marvel movie would be a success. After all, talking raccoons and trees were not exaxtly the norm (yet). However, the movie was a hit and sparked two sequels as well as appearances from the characters in other MCU films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. In a recent tweet, Gunn revealed that on the last day of filming the third movie, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) gave a speech and called out the original haters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sandman Trailer and Release Date Revealed at Netflix Geeked Week

Netflix has been releasing a bunch of new looks at multiple of their upcoming series and films during the annual Geek Week celebration. We have yet to receive the first full look at DC Comics and Vertigo's upcoming live-action The Sandman series, and the streaming service has officially changed that. During Geek Week, Netflix officially revealed the first full trailer for the series and revealed its release date.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

WWE NXT Sets Date for The Great American Bash 2022

WWE NXT has officially set the release date for its next major event this Summer, The Great American Bash! Ever since it was fully incorporated into the WWE NXT brand, the Great American Bash has been one of the fun TV events that the program has had that shows off a card much like a standard premium live event would. With NXT In Your House headlining the program with the event for the month of June, now WWE NXT is already looking ahead to the next stacked card for their major event coming in July. Now it's just a matter of seeing what the card will look like.
WWE
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #350 Tests Players' Vocabulary

Today's Wordle digs deep into the dictionary to come up with a tricky word for players. After an easy puzzle yesterday, today's Wordle is a bit more difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Announces New "Extended" Gaming Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda have announced that another "extended" gaming showcase will now be taking place next week on June 14th. Previously, both publishers revealed that they would be holding the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this coming Sunday on June 12th to make new announcements tied to forthcoming Xbox games. And while this event will still happen, it seems that Xbox has so much to reveal in the coming week that it will now be holding two presentations.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Morbius Returns to Theaters, Bombs Again at the Box Office

Morbius came back to theaters this weekend, and the box office returns are not great so far. Sony made the call to fly Jared Leto's Marvel legend back into theaters. But, it looks like the movie only grossed $85,000 on Friday. That's a wild number and projections have it only pulling in $280,000 over the weekend according to Forbes. Memes have been exploding around Morbius for almost two weeks now. But, it's clear the jokes might not be leading to the massive stampede to theaters that Sony might have been banking on. Sometimes the posts online are just that, posts. However, it has to feel good that there will be some social media imprint from the film. The company continues to march ahead to their eventual Sinister Six v. Spider-Man showdown. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still an absolute crowd pleaser and another one of those is on the way.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Lincoln’s Netflix Horror Series Releases First Teaser Trailer

Andrew Lincoln is opening a Cabinet of Curiosities with Guillermo del Toro. The Walking Dead star returns to television in the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Netflix anthology horror series previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. Described by Netflix as "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," Cabinet of Curiosities sees Lincoln starring opposite Essie Davis in one of "8 blood-curdling tales" from Davis' The Babadook director Jennifer Kent. Watch the trailer revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Original Thriller Tops Netflix Charts

This past Friday saw yet another original action movie released on Netflix, and it is unsurprisingly already climbing the streaming service's charts. The film is titled Interceptor, and it stars Elsa Pataky as a military officer acting as the last line of defense for her remote missile base in the middle of the ocean. After making its debut on Friday, it hasn't taken long for Interceptor to become the most popular film currently available on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys VFX Supe Confirms The Deep Didn't Eat a Real Octopus

The first three episodes of The Boys are full of one shocking moment after the next, including one particularly grim sequence when The Deep (Chace Crawford) is forced to eat his friend Timothy to prove his allegiance to Antony Starr's Homelander. You see, Timothy is one of The Deep's sea-faring friends, and Homelander conned the hero into eating him in front of his wife and other employees at Vought.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Millie Bobby Brown Transform Into Eleven

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix last week, and the show's cast and crew have been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content. Director and producer Shawn Levy gave a peek at how one of the scenes in "Dear Billy" was filmed, and the official account for Stranger Things took to Instagram today to show how Millie Bobby Brown transformed into Eleven. Back in the show's first season, 11-year-old Brown shaved her head for the role, but this time she was given a wig.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy