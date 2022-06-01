One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1020: Watch

Morbius came back to theaters this weekend, and the box office returns are not great so far. Sony made the call to fly Jared Leto's Marvel legend back into theaters. But, it looks like the movie only grossed $85,000 on Friday. That's a wild number and projections have it only pulling in $280,000 over the weekend according to Forbes. Memes have been exploding around Morbius for almost two weeks now. But, it's clear the jokes might not be leading to the massive stampede to theaters that Sony might have been banking on. Sometimes the posts online are just that, posts. However, it has to feel good that there will be some social media imprint from the film. The company continues to march ahead to their eventual Sinister Six v. Spider-Man showdown. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still an absolute crowd pleaser and another one of those is on the way.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO