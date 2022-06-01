ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Robert Williams questionable for Game 1 of NBA Finals

 2 days ago

UPDATE: Marcus Smart was removed from the injury report Wednesday night, signaling he is good to go. Robert Williams is now the only player listed.

Marcus Smart’s sprained ankle seems to be progressing well, but he is still questionable for the NBA Finals series opener on Thursday. Robert Williams is also listed as questionable for Game 1, and he appears to be the more likely of the two to sit out.

Williams continues to deal with knee soreness, and Ime Udoka is still viewing Williams as day-to-day. The big man had some stellar performances in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he also appeared to be playing hurt some nights. If he’s ruled out, Grant Williams should slide into the starting five. With the Warriors having a smaller team, Udoka could spread out the minutes normally devoted to Time Lord in a few different ways — he doesn’t necessarily have to turn to Daniel Theis.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (neck), Otto Porter (foot) and Gary Payton II (elbow) are all questionable for Game 1. Each of those three plays an important role in Golden State’s tough defense.

BOSTON, MA
