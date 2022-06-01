ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chlöe Bailey Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s ‘Gyalis (Shemix)’

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWtLe_0fxRCKti00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WTmU_0fxRCKti00

Source: Courtesy / Capitol Records


Bronx, New York singer-songwriter and music producer Capella Grey has already made a name for himself as a hit maker and is trying to build further on it with a remix to one of his viral tracks.

The remix to Grey’s smash hit ‘Gyalis’ was released yesterday (May 31). Or should we say the ‘shemix’ instead? This version features none other than Chloe Bailey . The five-time Grammy nominated Atlanta born artist originally released her version to the song on her Instagram a few weeks back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

As most of her covers do, this one went viral. The likes of Tracee Ellis Ross , SZA , collaborator Fivio Foreign , Tamar Braxton , Calvin Harris and many others all commented to show their amazement and appreciation for her talent. The video quickly gained over 3 million views and everyone who saw it demanded that the ‘Have Mercy’ artist release an official version to the bop.

Ask and you shall receive. ‘Gyalis’ has already become synonymous with the summer thanks to its rich melodies and playful energy. The new version only boosts those feelings as Capella explores his player side. Chloe easily shows that she can match his energy as she offers her own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples timeless Juvenile classic ‘ Back That Azz Up .’ You can listen to the track here .

The release of this track comes ahead of Grey’s upcoming track ‘OT’ which will feature Ty Dolla $ign , which is set to release really soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Capella Grey (@mayorcapellagrey)

While we wait for that track to be released, we can undoubtedly vibe out to this new remix that we were blessed with. How you feeling about the Gyalis Shemix? What tracks would you want to hear Chloe cover next? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What happened to American Ninja Warrior’s Jessie Graff?

AMERICAN Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff is returning for season 14 of the competitive reality show. Her return comes a year after she announced she was injured and wouldn't be competing in season 13. Who is Jessie Graff?. Jessie Graff has competed on American Ninja Warrior since season 10 when she...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Will Require Tests, Not Masks for Nominees at Radio City

The star attendees at the Tony Awards on June 12 will not be required to wear masks during the ceremony, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before attending, the awards show confirmed Monday. Attendees sitting in the orchestra section of Radio City Music Hall (which is not a Broadway theater) include Tony nominees, as well as producers, theater owners and other celebrity guests. Many of the actors will take to the stage during the show, which led to the PCR testing requirement for everyone in the orchestra. Masks are optional for this section, which is likely to be heavily...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy