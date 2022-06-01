Warren County COVID update for May 27 – June 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services shared a COVID-19 case update spanning six days, from May 27 to June 1, including the holiday weekend and surrounding days. The county reported 202 new cases over those days, breaking down into 44 last Friday; 26 on Saturday; 45 on Sunday; 32 on Memorial Day Monday; 27 on Tuesday; and finally, 28 on Wednesday. 51 of those cases were reported via at-home test kits.

As of Wednesday, there were 14 Warren County residents hospitalized for reasons stemming from coronavirus. That number is a decrease by one from last week. The county’s 7-day positive test rate stood at 7.2%.

Warren County’s positive test rate is decreasing, but as of Wednesday, the county was still ranked by the CDC as having a “high” community transmission rate. A subvariant of the Omicron virus variant is believed to be the cause across several counties in the immediate area.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, June 7, from 1-3 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic will give out Moderna booster shots for those eligible for a second booster dose. Registration should be done in advance online . The state-run vaccine clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to operate as well.

Those exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus infection should get tested immediately. Test kits are available at Warren County Municipal Center’s Health Services and DMV entrances, Glens Falls City Hall, as well as town halls throughout the county.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.