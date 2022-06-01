ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Montanas amendment up for debate in Surprise

By Independent Newsmedia
 2 days ago

A development project neighborhood meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 13 to discuss a major amendment to the Vista Montanas planned area development.

The amendment will modify lot sizes and roadway alignments plus update the development standards to the Land Development Ordinance on approximately 179.2 acres to allow for the development of a single-family residential development.

Kyle Barichello with RVi Planning and Landscape Architecture, on behalf of Surprise Land Holdings LLC, will host the neighborhood meeting virtually and in-person at Asante Preparatory Academy, 23251 N. 166th Drive.

Call 623-222-3011, or email planning@surpriseaz.gov.

