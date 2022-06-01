ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos' ownership auction is down to these 4 groups

By 9News
Denver Business Journal
 2 days ago
It won’t be long before the Denver Broncos learn the identity of their new owner. Denver Business Journal news partner 9NEWS has learned from a source familiar with...

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
The Spun

Report: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Next Broncos Owner

With the next few rounds of bids for the Denver Broncos due next week, it appears a favorite is emerging to become the next owner of the prestigious franchise. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Walmart heir Rob Walton is the most serious threat to win the sweepstakes for the Broncos. That being said, he could still potentially lose out.
NBC Sports

Broncos are Rob Walton’s to lose (and he still could)

As more in the media seem to be realizing that the Broncos will indeed go for at least $5 billion, the question becomes how high above $5 billion will it be?. The next rounds of bids are due next week. Four groups, as recently identified by Mike Klis of 9News.com, are expected to submit proposals. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that bids are expected in the range of $4.5 billion or more.
Front Office Sports

Bidding War for Broncos Ownership Expected to Escalate

The battle for the Denver Broncos is taking shape, with four groups duking it out for the coveted NFL team. Second-round bids are due on Monday, and proposals are likely to top $4.5 billion. With the team aiming to find new owners by the start of the next season in September, the process is expected to accelerate this month.
Denver Business Journal

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

