For 25 years, McLaren St. Luke’s has been a destination for moms-to-be, with a professional, close-to-home Family Birthing Center. Last week, hospital staff announced a decision to discontinue providing obstetrics and birthing services. The compounding challenges of COVID-19, the national staff shortage and the exclusion of Paramount insurance all factored into that decision. Both the in-hospital center and the McLaren St. Luke’s obstetrics physician offices in Holland and Perrysburg will be closed between the end of August and the end of September.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO