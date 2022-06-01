June Voice of Caring: Community Living, Inc.

Community Living, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in St. Charles, Missouri. Since 1978, we’ve worked to enrich the lives of people

with disabilities so they can achieve their highest potential.

We do this by providing children and adults with services and programs to allow them to live, learn and work in our community. In turn, they make our community inclusive, diverse and a better place to live.

Community Living, Inc. is hiring! Apply online at

communitylivingmo.org/work-with-us

PROGRAMS WE OFFER:

Employment Services helps adults with developmental disabilities prepare for,

seek, and find success in employment.

Recreation Services consists of a membership-based program for adults

(Adult Recreation) that offers events and activities designed to fit a variety of

interests and a program for teens (SOAR) that includes an after-school program, summer camp, and school break camps.

Residential Services provides individualized services in one’s home to

promote independence. This is a 24/7 program.

Respite Services includes three ways for families to have a break from the day-to-day care of a loved one with a disability:

In-Home Respite, Respite Care Home, and Respite Center.

Support Services for Adults provides services to adults with disabilities who

are not employed but want a meaningful and productive day.

WHO WE SERVE:

Male:65% Female:35%

Up to Age 5:4% 6-14:27% 15-19:22%

20-34:26% 35-54:14% 55-64:6% 65+:2%

Autism:33% Intellectual:27% Other:15%

Learning:7% Down Syndrome:7%

Unknown:7% Cerebral Palsy:3%

Caucasian:81% Other/Unknown:8%

African American:7% Asian:2%

Hawaiian/Pacific Islander:1%

Hispanic/Latino:1% Multi-Racial:1%

