ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Letters: School shooter drills aren’t easy for anyone

By Beth Simek
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icBUN_0fxRBOOP00

In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, I felt it necessary to write about what it’s actually like from a classroom perspective of what it feels like during a lockdown.

I was a sub for almost 10 years. The number of lockdown drills I have participated in during that time is innumerable. Let me tell you what that looks like.

We get an “alert” that there is an active shooter or “situation” on campus. The kids get up quickly from their seats, move a couple of tables and huddle into a corner behind those tables while I lower a curtain over our window and lock the door.

I then join the kids in the corner where we try to sit in silence. Well, kids can’t sit in silence that long, so you can imagine the wiggles and nervous whispering. We try to play silent games or silent reading to keep young minds occupied.

Typically, I keep the special needs kids or kids I know have high anxiety closest to me. During this time I have communicated electronically to the office that either all my students are accounted for or if one was out of the room, who that child was and where I knew them to have gone.

Students who are out of the room know that when they hear the alert that they need to head to the nearest classroom immediately to get locked in. So we sit in silence or as quietly as kids can be for what feels like an eternity.

Most times someone will come by, aggressively rattle our doorknob scaring the crap out of the littles who are instantly terrified and the whole thing is over in about 15 minutes.

If kids had to go to the bathroom, there is an emergency bucket that looks like a Home Depot bucket with personal supplies and we have to hold up a little curtain while they go potty. That’s rarely had to happen during a drill though; just twice in all my years when the drill went on for over an hour.

Eventually, we get the all-clear notification and we all let go of the breath we’ve been holding. The kids push back the tables and head back to their seats while I roll up the curtain and unlock the door.

With little kids, we talk for a few minutes and a hug if needed. We discuss how this made us feel and I reassure them that it’s OK to feel the way they feel but to always know Mrs. Simek would never ever let anything happen to them.

Bigger kids are also a bit rattled but I also assure them I’ve got their back. Hugs again if needed. And we as teachers have to pretend this is all normal while we are terrified that if someone did come into the room that we could get every child behind us to shield them from harm.

As a sub I didn’t get training on this. Not once in 10 years. I picked it up along the way. So, sometimes your kid might be in a room with someone who has no idea what to do but their instincts kick in-hopefully.

Please think about that as the Legislature continues to make it easier and easier to become a teacher all while making it easier and easier to obtain a gun but harder and harder to obtain medical care for mental illness.

The biggest threat to our classrooms right now is complacent legislators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0fxRBOOP00

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

16-year-old arrested for planning mass shooting at a high school

Police officers in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 30, after learning of his alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The case: The teen allegedly had been attempting to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

When former teacher Angelle Terrell wrote down her feelings in a Facebook post after the tragic shooting at an elementary school Texas, she wasn’t expecting it to go viral. Beginning every sentence with “Every teacher you know has,” Terrell, 35, wrote a heartbreaking post about how, in her experience, all educators harbor deep fears about a classroom shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mic

A Florida school tried to cover up yearbook photos of its students’ “Don’t Say Gay” walkout

The passage of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill hasn’t come without pushback from the students it claims to protect. At Lyman High School in central Florida, students held a walkout in March in protest of the bill, photos of which were captured in the yearbook. In response, the school said it wouldn’t distribute yearbooks until images of the protests were removed.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Turning schools into fortresses and teachers into trained soldiers isn't the answer

Every time a school shooting happens, the idea of arming teachers and school administrators gets floated out by folks who believe the NRA mantra, "the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." That notion is so ingrained in parts of the American psyche that a common response to repeated mass shootings of schoolchildren in their classrooms is to add more guns to the equation.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Active Shooter#Legislature#Mental Illness#Violent Crime
The Conversation U.S.

The lasting consequences of school shootings on the students who survive them

As the U.S. reels from another school shooting, much of the public discussion has centered on the lives lost: 19 children and two adults. Indeed, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is the second deadliest such incident on record, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Since the Columbine massacre in 1999 in which two teenagers killed a dozen students and one teacher, at least 185 children, educators and others have been killed by gun violence at American schools, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post. But this death toll captures only one part of...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PBS NewsHour

How school shootings impact survivors in the long term

As the U.S. reels from another school shooting, much of the public discussion has centered on the lives lost: 19 children and two adults. Indeed, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is the second deadliest such incident on record, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
UVALDE, TX
thecentersquare.com

Debate over arming teachers resurfaces after shootings

(The Center Square) – The tragic and deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have renewed the debate over gun control measures, but another policy idea also has been thrust back to the forefront: arming teachers. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., in...
UVALDE, TX
psychologytoday.com

What Parents Don’t Need to Hear After a School Shooting

Be sure that you are in a calm, quiet area, and start by asking your child what they might have already heard about the event. Limit your child or teen's viewing of the 24/7 news cycle following a mass school shooting to reduce the likelihood of secondary trauma. Use age-appropriate...
PARKLAND, FL
One Green Planet

Schools Looking at Technology to Prevent Future Shootings

After yet another tragic school shooting, schools across the country are looking at technology to prevent shootings in the future. Parents, teachers, school leaders, politicians, and others are debating once again, how to prevent the next school shooting. Some say we need more strict gun control, while others say that restricting guns is not the answer and that we need more guns and should arm teachers. While parties and politicians argue and policy change seems like it will never happen, schools are left to try to come up with their own security measures in the meantime.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly in schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy.Some of them expressed reservations about weaponizing drones in over-policed communities of color. But they were not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ohio to let teachers carry guns after 24 hours of training

June 3 (Reuters) - Ohio is set to enact a law that allows teachers and other staff to be armed with guns in schools once they have completed up to 24 hours of initial training. Proponents hope armed teachers will reduce the frequency and deadliness of school shootings, which have...
OHIO STATE
People

Teacher's Powerful TikTok Video Shares Sad Reality of Job in Era of School Shootings

More than 14 million people have watched a TikTok video made by a Texas teacher offering a clear-eyed glimpse of what the job is like given the prevalence of school shootings. In the 50-second clip, 26-year-old Taylor Mora, who teaches English and language arts to seventh-graders at Garner Middle School in San Antonio, takes viewers through the daily ritual she performs in the hopes of keeping her students safe.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
641
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy