LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington officers said they arrested Marvin Daniels III after he shot into a car located in the parking lot of a Walmart on Lowes Blvd. Officers said there was a teen and two adults in the car. The teen was hit by a bullet and the teen is currently recovering. Daniels was charged with several felonies. He's currently in the Davidson County Jail.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO