Alabaster, AL

Alabaster City Schools to provide summer meals

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

ALABASTER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabaster City Schools will be providing meals for pick up at Buck Creek Park and Abby Wooley Park until June 30.

The meal pick up will be Monday through Friday. Pick up at Buck Creek Park will be 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Abby Wooley Park. There will be no meals available on June 20.

Meals are available for all children 18 and under.

