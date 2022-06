– On Thursday at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue. A female called 911 and reported her neighbor ran into her yard reporting he had three masked men enter his residence, assault him and begin to steal property from his house. Officers arrived and learned a male and female were at their residence when someone knocked on the door. The female opened the door and three masked men forced their way inside.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO