ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith addresses allegations, calls for resignation

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsbSg_0fxRAvBf00

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in response to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt’s call for his resignation.

On Wednesday, Leavitt held a press conference accusing Smith of “misuse of taxpayer and county resources.”

During the conference, Leavitt addressed allegations that he and his wife are under investigation for the alleged cannibalism and murder of children.

The allegations he’s referring to are part of a Utah County investigation into “ritualistic child sexual abuse” throughout the period of 1990 to 2010.

Leavitt called the allegations “ludicrous” and “outlandish” and a “pack of lies.”

ISSUES: Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

Leavitt is calling for an independent investigation into the case and how the official case documents were initially released. He also called for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon for allegedly accusing Leavitt.

During Smith’s follow-up press conference, he says the investigations are ongoing and no names of suspects or victims have been released.

“If they have been released, that did not come from this office,” says Smith.

“So with that said and what it’s worth, I will not be resigning and Spencer Cannon will not be disciplined,” says Smith.

The full press conference can be seen in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Beast

Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

A wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Utah County, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Utah County attorney says he’s been wrongly accused of cannibalism

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said Wednesday that he’s been wrongly accused of cannibalism, as well as the murder of small children. The accusation, according to Leavitt, stems from an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith. Further, Leavitt believes that the Utah County Sheriff is using his position for political gain, as both the Utah County Sheriff and the Utah County Attorney are up for reelection in 2022.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Silver alert cancelled for missing SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials say Fenton has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Silver alert issued for missing elderly SLC woman SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials are searching for a missing, at-risk elderly woman who was reported missing Friday evening. Police are searching for Cheryl Lee Fenton, 69, of Salt Lake City. Fenton […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
ABC4

Here’s Utah’s new excessive speed law

UTAH (ABC4) – In an effort to limit excessive speeding in Utah, the Department of Public Safety has enacted a new law to address the problem. The law, which went into effect on May 4, states that a person driving at speeds of 105 miles per hour or greater can be charged with Reckless Driving, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

HELP: Bountiful police searching for burglary suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) are requesting community assistance in cracking a burglary case. The suspect allegedly robbed a pharmacy and fled after breaking in. BCPD notes that while detectives are still investigating the incident, they need anyone with information on the crime or the suspect’s identity to […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bringing shoplifters in Utah to justice

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a shoplifting epidemic in America. A recent survey of small-business owners found that a majority (54%) experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021. And for this blatant theft, honest customers are paying the price. A county attorney in Utah explains how prosecuting shoplifters can be difficult.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Murder#Cannibalism#County Attorney#Nexstar Media
ABC4

WATCH: Utah trooper stops wrong-way driver on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted. Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Trooper attends to 4-year-old boy in multi-car Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a 4-year-old boy in Weber County on Thursday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving several vehicles happened near 400 N 1200 W in Slaterville. Photos shared by authorities show several trucks and a severely damaged sedan blocking roads at the intersection. […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman charged with biting her sister’s eye

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A woman was charged Friday with biting her sister’s eye, causing severe damage. Ashleigh Sunni Mason, 25, who prosecutors say is homeless but was staying with her sister in Magna at the time of the attack, is charged in 3rd District Court with mayhem. The charge was filed as a second-degree felony because it’s the second domestic violence-related case against Mason in 10 years, according to court records.
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Elizabeth Smart: Moving forward 20 years after kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Elizabeth Smart was just 14 years old when she was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City.  June 5th marks 20 years since her abduction, but Smart said the date she focuses on is March 12th 2003. The day she was rescued.  Now, 20 years later Smart has come […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday. The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night. The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Ogden Police help homeless man stranded in wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy