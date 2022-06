Nearly seven in 10 Americans are calling for the US Supreme Court to keep America’s abortion rights protections in place as the high court appears on the verge of striking them down.A new poll from the Wall Street Journal and NORC at the University of Chicago found that 68 per cent of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should leave Roe v Wade intact, while only three in 10 (30 per cent) said it should be struck down. The findings back other similar surveys from CBS News and CNN.And they underscore the political upheaval that could occur if Roe...

