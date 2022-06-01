ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden to honor Nancy Reagan with postal stamp unveiling

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

F irst lady Jill Biden will unveil a postal stamp next Monday to honor former first lady Nancy Reagan .

"The First Lady will be joined by Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Fred Ryan, and Mrs. Reagan’s niece, Anne Peterson," the White House announced Wednesday.

Reagan died at the age of 94 in 2016. Her husband, Ronald Reagan, was president from 1981 to 1989 and has become one of the most iconic presidents of the modern era in conservative circles. Biden honoring Nancy Reagan represents a bipartisan gesture.

Nancy Reagan was known for her “Just Say No” anti-drug initiative during her time as first lady. Many historians believe she had a strong influence on her husband's presidency and made key decisions on personnel.

Following her husband's presidency, Nancy Reagan became an advocate for embryonic stem cell research, hoping to find a cure to Alzheimer's disease, which beset her husband during his golden years.

A number of other first ladies, including Eleanor Roosevelt and Martha Washington, have been commemorated with postal stamps.

