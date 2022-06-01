ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson neighbors tackle crime with night street ministry

By Deidra Brisco
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSlEa_0fxRAixS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – New measures are being taken to stop violence in the City of Jackson.

Community members went out Tuesday night to ask people to put the guns down and to pray. Instead of a march or rally, the group targeted gas stations, which they believe have been the main place for crime in Jackson.

Jackson City Council unanimously passes resolution for new task force

“We’re hands-on, not by just talking about it but by coming out here and actually, you know, making a difference. Trying to bring some conflict resolution because that’s what’s missing,” said Sedrick Coleman, the vice president of the Better Men Society.

As of June 1, there have been 59 homicides in the City of Jackson for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 4

Jaris Keith Brantley
2d ago

Prayer is always good but God helps those who help themselves. Put the violent criminals behind bars and leave them there.

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

Community drive-thru baby shower to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority is inviting mothers in the Jackson-metro area to participate in a drive-thru Community Baby Shower. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Word and Worship Church, located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Diapers, onesies and other baby care […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor joins coalition for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 3, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced he will join a coalition of current and former mayors across the country to honor the Americans killed by gun violence. The mayor said he stands with the nonprofit Mayors Against Illegal Guns by declaring June 3, 2022, National Gun Violence Awareness […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire at Jackson church, afterschool program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a church and an afterschool program on Terry Road Friday morning. The fire happened at We Care Church before 6:00 a.m. Security video captured the moment the flames erupted. Pastor Charlie Clark said at least two decades of hard work that was invested into […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Guns#Homicides#Jackson City Council#The Better Men Society#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Raiders partner with local groups to help fight crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders arena football team is partnering up with local organizations to create a program targeting Jackson’s youth. City Councilman Aaron Banks said football is just one of the many ways to get the youth off the streets during the summer months. “With the partnership with the Mississippi Raiders and […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Fighting in the Highway in Attala

1:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 5131. 2:12 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a fight in progress on the side of the roadway at the intersection of HWY 35 South and HWY 19 South.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman Stokes hosts crime summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a crime summit at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 1. At the crime summit, a grieving mother shared the story of losing her son. She believes he might not have fallen victim to gang violence if he had a father figure in his life. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD says homeless man charged with murder, aggravated assault in April shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in April. Police arrested Xavier Gray, 27, who investigators said was homeless, Friday at the Opportunity Center at the corner of Amite and Capitol streets. Gray is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Wallet with $2,300 stolen from Muddy Magnolias

Vicksburg Police officers responded to reports of money stolen from Muddy Magnolias at 4 p.m. on Thursday at 4000 South Frontage Road. The reporting party stated that $2,300 had been taken from behind the counter while the salesperson was busy with a customer. The case is currently under investigation.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Make-A-Wish Mississippi receives grant through fundraising effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.  The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Homeowner screamed and fired a warning shot before ultimately killing home intruder, police report

A Mississippi homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into a residence Friday morning, police report. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Friday morning about an unwanted person on Johnson Circle. As officers were on their way, the caller remained on the phone with 911 as the situation escalated, Adams County Sheriff TravisPatten said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Hattiesburg identity theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman turned herself in to Hattiesburg police in connection to an identity theft investigation. Police said Candy McLaurin, 36, of Lamar County, had an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card. Officers said McLaurin turned herself in to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

18-year-old turns herself in for murder of 12-year-old, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy