Jackson neighbors tackle crime with night street ministry

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – New measures are being taken to stop violence in the City of Jackson.

Community members went out Tuesday night to ask people to put the guns down and to pray. Instead of a march or rally, the group targeted gas stations, which they believe have been the main place for crime in Jackson.

“We’re hands-on, not by just talking about it but by coming out here and actually, you know, making a difference. Trying to bring some conflict resolution because that’s what’s missing,” said Sedrick Coleman, the vice president of the Better Men Society.

As of June 1, there have been 59 homicides in the City of Jackson for 2022.

