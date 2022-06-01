ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Juvenile arrested in Nexus store robbery in Hampton

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested after a store was robbed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, they first got the call for the commercial robbery around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Nexus store in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect went inside the store, implied that he had a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police subsequently arrested a juvenile matching the description of the suspect from the scene. Officials say charges are pending.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 2

Sharon Ballard
2d ago

Should’ve been in school instead of throwing your life away over someone’s else money or applying for a job surely was in the right place for employment 😏

13News Now

Man dies in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
