Juvenile arrested in Nexus store robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested after a store was robbed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, they first got the call for the commercial robbery around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Nexus store in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect went inside the store, implied that he had a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police subsequently arrested a juvenile matching the description of the suspect from the scene. Officials say charges are pending.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

