——— Lovers of the natural world embrace a necessary paradox: They want us to revere and protect wilderness, but would prefer that we don't flock to it. Minnesota writer and environmental activist Barry Babcock loves the Mississippi River headwaters country that is his home, yet one of the things he most values about it is the absence of people. When they do show up on his remote land, their attitudes and behavior are often ignorant and destructive.

