Demonstrators call for gun reform outside John Cornyn's Dallas office

A group of demonstrators gathered outside the office of Sen. John Cornyn Tuesday in Dallas calling for gun reform. The event was organized by the group, Faith in Texas.

"The shedding of innocent blood must end," said Rev. Ryon Price, senior pastor at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

The rally was outside Cornyn's office on Spring Valley near the Dallas North Tollway and included speakers of several different faiths. Rev. Cathy Sweeney, associate pastor of Arapaho United Methodist Church in Richardson, said organizers met with Cornyn's staff for about an hour.

"An hour is a long time, friends, an hour is a long time for listening and sharing, so we're appreciative," she said.

Sweeney said Cornyn's staff seemed receptive to increased access to mental health services but not measures "that would reduce the number of guns in the United States."

"All we're asking for is the kind of common sense gun legislation that has 85, 90 percent approval across the country," one man attending the rally said.

"Something has to be done," another said. "I think Uvalde was kind of a tipping point."

Cornyn said he had a "very constructive conversation about the best response to the horrific events in Uvalde" during a bipartisan meeting with three other U.S. senators Tuesday. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) attended that meeting with Cornyn.

Cornyn said their staffs will continue to "work together to address some of the details that we hope to be able to discuss at some point soon."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram