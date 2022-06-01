ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock band’s tour bus vandalized in Topeka after pellet gun shooting

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – An American rock band passing through the Topeka area received a less than warm welcome last week when its tour bus was vandalized.

At 4:57 p.m. on May 26, the Sister Hazel band posted to their Facebook photos of a window on their tour bus reportedly being shot out while they were staying the night in Topeka. The band is on tour at the moment and was just passing through the area on their way to their next stop in Estes Park, Colorado.

Man accused of stabbing person in neck charged by police

No one was injured as the incident happened at a time when the band was asleep. However, the band did note on Facebook that it was lucky that nobody was “in that line of fire” sitting at the table seat beneath the window when the “shooter” targeted the bus.

27 News reached out to both the Topeka Police Department and Sister Hazel for more information about the incident. While Sister Hazel declined to comment on the event, the TPD responded with the official police report which stated that the vandalism happened at 1 a.m. on May 26 at 914 SW Henderson.

Police responded to the location on a report of vandalism to a bus. A band spokesperson said that he was in the bus when he heard a loud noise and later found that one of the windows had been shattered. While the spokesperson said that he didn’t hear anything that sounded like a gunshot, he believed that it might have been done with a pellet gun.

‘We will not wait’: Kansas police chief promises swift action in the event of school shooting

Officers looked around the area but did not find any other victims or vehicle damage. The band was able to repair the damaged window quickly and moved on to their next tour destination.

To see the original Facebook post from Sister Hazel on the incident, click here.

Comments / 2

Cajun Hutchens
2d ago

Just shows the pure ignorance of our court system. Bet money who ever did it is a revolving inmate at the court system

Reply
2
KSNT News

KSNT News

