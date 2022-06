A Floyd County, Georgia man has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, and Driving under the Influence of Drugs in connection with the fatal crash occurring on Highway 27 in April of this year. Joseph Patrick Hale, 50 of Rome, was driving a black Hyundai Genesis northbound on 27, when his car crossed over three lanes of traffic and struck a Ford Escape head-on, killing the driver, 63 year old Louanne Loggins of a Summerville address.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO