Three people are behind bars this morning after a lengthy chase and manhunt in south Bossier City. Police caught up with 2 men and a woman who were on the run from officers. Several agencies joined BCPD in the hunt including Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Bossier Deputies. K-9 officers and drones were used in the search for the suspects.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO