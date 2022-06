WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather conditions on Saturday varied from a good deal of sunshine from Highway 29 on north, while clouds are more common south. In the southern half of Juneau & Adams Counties, there were periods of rain showers. Saturday night will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky in North Central Wisconsin and not as chilly as it was on Saturday morning. Lows Sunday morning will range from the low to mid 40s north, to the upper 40s to around 50 central and south.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO