ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Beloved Granddad, 54, Killed In Motorcycle Crash: PA State Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAqrB_0fxR8WH900

A central Pennsylvania grandfather died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, June 1, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Joseph W. Kunder, 54, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Route 501/South College Road when a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Doreen A. Tice, 47, began making a westbound turn onto King Street from the northbound lane of SR501—striking Kunder around 6:46 a.m., police say.

Both drivers were from Myerstown and both were injured, according to the release. Tice— who was not wearing a seatbelt— suffered a “suspected minor abdominal injury,” and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center by Schafferstown EMS, police say.

Kunder— who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash—hit the front passenger’s side of Tice’s vehicle. Myerstown EMS was called, but he died from his injuries at the scene, according to the release.

Any charges against Tice are pending the results of the investigation by state police.

Kunder was a nature enthusiast, hunter, and Philadelphia Eagles fan, according to his social media.

He is survived by his wife Tina, daughter Deanna, son-in-law, Otto, grandson Zayn, son Terry, and his son's fiancé Anna Brandt, as well as his extended friends and family, the family told Daily Voice.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Poconos Area Motorcyclist Killed In Route 196 Crash: Report

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Poconos area crash Thursday, June 2, LehighValleyLive reports. Jose Rodriguez Sr., of Tobyhanna, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Route 196 near Kilmer Road in Coolbaugh Township, the outlet says. The rider struck a pickup truck and was thrown from the motorcycle.
TOBYHANNA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Voice

Truck Slams Into Warren County Home (PHOTOS)

Numerous emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck that slammed into a home in Warren County. The Oxford Emergency Squad responded to the crash at a home in Oxford shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of...
OXFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Troopers: Maryland woman ran with toddler from 2-vehicle crash on Route 30

A 39-year-old woman ran away from a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Route 30 in Unity carrying her toddler, state police said. The woman, Amy M. Bernstein of Hagerstown, Md., was later located and arrested on charges of aggravated assault while drunken driving, child endangerment, hit and run, fleeing the scene of a crash and numerous traffic offenses, according to court records.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

PA Purse Snatcher Caught On Camera Wanted By Police

A purser snatcher who was caught in the act on a surveillance camera is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. The man pictured stole the purse (also pictured) from a woman in the 2200 block of Paxton Church Road in Harrisburg around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to a release by the Susquehanna Township police department.
HARRISBURG, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood Crest, NJ, Cops: PA Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Vehicle

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Granddad#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Philadelphia Eagles
Daily Voice

Vehicle Engulfed In Flames Near Montgomery Mall (VIDEO)

A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Ex-Con, Parolee Attacks Police In PA, Flees Yelling 'Tell Them To Catch Me!'

A man being released on bail for assault charges attacked police and attempted to run away, authorities say. Everett Robert Swartz, 39, of Akron, Pennsylvania was arrested by West Earl Township police on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault around 10 a.m. May, 27, according to the police. He was arraigned and released by Judge Bearinger after posting $5,000 in unsecured bail, court records confirm.
AKRON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy