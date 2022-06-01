ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Placed on 15-day IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smyly was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain Wednesday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal (back) operating second base for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (back) is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will man second base after Andrelton Simmons was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jason Alexander, our models project Madrigal to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs starting P.J. Higgins behind the plate on Thursday night

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will catch against his division rivals after Willson Contreras was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Frank Schwindel was moved to first base, and Alfonso Rivas was given a breather. numberFire's models project Higgins...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Iowa Cubs OF Greg Deichmann Homers for the Second Straight Game

Due to the Chicago Cubs having a roster crunch and needing an extra 40-man roster spot, Greg Deichmann was designated for assignment on April 16 to make room for LHP Locke St. John. Deichmann went unclaimed and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa on April 22. Perhaps Greg Deichmann took the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Cubs starting Jason Heyward (COVID-19) in right field on Wednesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heyward will man right field after the veteran was activated off the COVID-19 injured list and Clint Frazier was left on the bench against his division rivals. Our models project Heyward to score 9.4 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner resting Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Hoerner started the last three games and went 2-for-13 with a walk and a strikeout in that time. Andrelton Simmons is replacing Hoerner at shortstop and hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Goes deep Thursday

Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Happ came into the contest in a 2-for-17 slump over his previous five games, and this was his first multi-hit effort since May 23. The outfielder still has a solid .258 average and .802 OPS this season, which are up from the .226 and .757 marks he posted last year, respectively. He has his ups and downs, but Happ should remain a productive fantasy asset so long as he stays healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Riding pine against southpaw

Rivas isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Rivas drew two starts against left-handed pitchers over the last three games, but he'll get a breather with southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the mound for the Cardinals on Thursday. Frank Schwindel is shifting to first base while P.J. Higgins takes over behind the dish and Willson Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Big game in win

Schwindel went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Schwindel delivered as the team's cleanup hitter, and he now has seven home runs and 26 RBI through 49 games. The three-hit effort also snapped a 1-for-15 slump that covered the previous four games. Schwindel is seeing regular playing time, and while he can be a bit streaky at times, he's still delivering decent fantasy value due to his ability to hit for power and drive in runs.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras (ankle) sidelined for Cubs Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras was hit in the ankle by a pitch Thursday night and he is considered day-to-day. P.J. Higgins is starting at catcher and Frank Schwindel is at designated hitter. Alfonso Rivas is replacing Contreras in the lineup to play first base and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Brewers
CBS Sports

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Playing light catch

Alzolay (lat) will resume playing light catch Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Alzolay has been on the 60-day injured list since March after he sustained a lat strain during spring training, and he apparently hasn't been able to throw over the first two months of the regular season. While the right-hander is presumably at least several weeks away from returning to game action, it's encouraging that he's now able to play light catch.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs coach Willie Harris is 'ready' to manage MLB team

Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris has quite the baseball résumé. Harris won the World Series in 2005 with the White Sox, and since retiring has become a hitting coach, a minor league manager, a baserunning coach, an outfield coordinator and now a third base coach. But there's still one job Harris wants to do most: manage an MLB team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Recalled by Cardinals

Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Oviedo failed to earn a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster this year, but he's been working as a starter in Memphis and has posted a 5.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 50 innings over 10 starts. He's served mainly as a starter in the majors and seems like a candidate to draw a start in one of the two games during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy