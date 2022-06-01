Cubs' Drew Smyly: Placed on 15-day IL

Schwindel went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Schwindel delivered as the team's cleanup hitter, and he now has seven home runs and 26 RBI through 49 games. The three-hit effort also snapped a 1-for-15 slump that covered the previous four games. Schwindel is seeing regular playing time, and while he can be a bit streaky at times, he's still delivering decent fantasy value due to his ability to hit for power and drive in runs.
Comments / 0