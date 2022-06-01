ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Brought up from Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Angels recalled Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Anaheim swapped Wantz into its...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Field Level Media

Padres to End Robinson Cano Experiment

The San Diego Padres are set to release veteran infielder Robinson Cano after just 12 games with the club, The Athletic reported. Cano, 39, was released by the New York Mets on May 8 and signed with the Padres five days later. But he went just 3-for-33 in San Diego, which has been waiting on the return of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following a motorcycle crash in the offseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Promoted To High-A Great Lakes

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya was promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to the High-A Great Lakes Loons. The 20-year-old hit .260/.405/.550 with a .428 wOBA and 149 wRC+ through 33 games while hitting nine home runs, collecting 31 RBI and scoring 31 runs for the Quakes. Cartaya has also posted a 14.1% walk rate, which is an encouraging sign that shows his knowledge of the strike zone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Bolts From Triple-A to KBO

The Dodgers are all about depth, especially in their farm system. But on Wednesday, the Dodgers lost a Triple-A arm. Right-handed starter Yefry Ramirez has agreed to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. The deal is reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Nomar Mazara called up from Triple-A on Thursday

The San Diego Padres are calling up OF Nomar Mazara on Thursday from Triple-A El Paso. Prior to the call up, he was slashing .367/.454/.641. (Robert Murray on Twitter ) Mazara’s call up comes on the heels of the Padres asking Robinson Cano to be optioned and Cano electing free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder is getting his first chance at the major league level this season and provides the Padres with some outfield depth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Mike Trout responds to Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson drama

The Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football slapping drama was always wild, and that was before superstar Mike Trout found himself in the middle of it. To recap, Pham and Pederson got into a heated discussion before their game last Friday and Pham slapped Pederson across the face. Pham was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for the altercation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios (hamstring) placed on 10-day injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Rios will miss time after the Dodgers' veteran suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday. According to Baseball Savant on 50 batted balls this season, Rios has recorded a 14% barrel rate and a .331...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Max Stassi resting on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Stassi will take a break after Kurt Suzuki was picked as Wednesday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 58 batted balls this season, Stassi has produced a 15.5% barrel rate and a .364...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Records first steal

Grisham went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Grisham hadn't attempted a stolen base this year prior to Friday, but he took his chances and swiped third before scoring on a Jurickson Profar single in the fifth inning. It's an unusual lack of speed on display for Grisham in 2022 -- he had 13 steals in 132 games last season. Part of his problem has been getting on base, as he's slashing a poor .167/.278/.296 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples through 193 plate appearances. The outfielder has mainly hit in the bottom third of the order since early May due to his prolonged slump at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

MLB roundup: Jameson Taillon, Yankees sweep Angels

June 3 - Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning and pinch hitter Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth as the New York Yankees earned a 2-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, completing a doubleheader sweep. Taillon...
MLB

