Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Michael Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perez isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: To IL with hamstring tear

Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring tear that will not require surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. This is a pretty serious injury and manager Dave Roberts said it would be "a handful of weeks" before Rios would return to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Rios suffered the injury Thursday while running to first base. Eddy Alvarez was added to the roster in his place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Dealing with finger injury

Lindor shut a hotel door on his finger and will likely not be in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The freak injury came at a poor time for Lindor, as he has hit .375 with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored across his last 10 games. There's no word on the severity of the issue, but Luis Guillorme will presumably start at shortstop in Lindor's absence.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Hot Seat Rankings: Five managers who could soon be out of a job, including Phillies' Joe Girardi

It's been nearly four years since a Major League Baseball team fired a manager around the midseason mark. The last time it occurred was back in July 2018, when the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed Mike Matheny after 93 games. Mike Shildt would take over on an interim basis before later earning the full-time position; he would remain in that post through the end of last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that began with the 2020 season. In the two-plus years since, Girardi had accumulated a 132-141 record, including a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, now find themselves 5 1/2 games out in the race for the National League's third wild card spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Requires surgery

Welker (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker has been sidelined since late April due to a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to undergo a procedure that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. However, the Rockies are hopeful that he'll be able to participate in the Arizona Fall League, and it's possible he joins the major-league club in 2023 as long as he returns to full health by next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: No longer starting Friday

Phillips isn't starting Friday against the White Sox. Phillips was initially listed as the starting right fielder for Friday's series opener, but he'll retreat to the bench after Manuel Margot (leg) was added to the lineup. As long as Phillips' removal from the lineup wasn't due to an injury, he should be available off the bench.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Exits with shoulder injury

Krehbiel exited Thursday's game against the Mariners with right shoulder discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Krehbiel entered the game in the seventh inning but was only able to face two batters before exiting. It's unclear how serious the issue is, though there should be some level of concern given that the injury is to his throwing arm. Krehbiel had maintained a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB across 23 frames prior to this appearance.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Placed on paternity leave

Bradley was placed on paternity leave Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. He will be afforded three days to be with his family, so he could miss the whole weekend series in Oakland. Jarren Duran will take Bradley's place on the active roster while Franchy Cordero starts in right field Friday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO

