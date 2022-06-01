ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Ryan Izzo: Let go by Titans

 2 days ago

The Titans released Izzo on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. The 2018 seventh-round pick played five...

The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green. Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Titans sign Juwan Green, waive Ryan Izzo

The Titans tweaked their roster on Wednesday afternoon. The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Juwan Green to the 90-man roster. They waived tight end Ryan Izzo to clear room for Green. Green was signed by the Falcons after going undrafted out of Albany in 2020. He spent...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Vikings sign former Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, adding an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

WR Batson signs with Falcons for reunion with Smith, Mariota

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Cameron Batson, who comes to the team with connections to coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Marcus Mariota. Batson, 26, had 22 catches for 197 yards with two touchdowns in three seasons with Tennessee, including two with Smith...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Colts' Top 3 Players According to PFF

The Indianapolis Colts have a roster that many teams across the NFL will envy. Picking the top-three players from the Colts can elicit several responses. Pro Football Focus (PFF) picked the top-three players on every team, and it was no surprise who they chose for the Colts... guard Quenton Nelson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and linebacker Darius Leonard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Shane Bowen on improved AFC: 'It makes you stay up at night'

The 2022 offseason has seen a some big names changing addresses from the NFC to the AFC, which will no doubt make the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming season more difficult. Some of the most significant moves occurred in the AFC West, which is one of the divisions the Titans will have to navigate on their 2022 schedule, with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
