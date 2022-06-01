Free concerts | June eats | Food fests

Here's who's playing the State Fair

The first wave of concert announcements is in, my friends, and Kansas will be leading off. Four more acts have been announced for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, too.

Big list of free summer concerts

Let's keep a good theme going, yes? Here are more than 75 free shows on just about any day of the week — and links to even more that will take the number to over 100. Air out the picnic blanket and buy your favorite snacks. (For subscribers.)

Fishers 'MasterChef' winner is on Grubhub

Soon, when you navigate to the virtual delivery-only brand MasterChef Table, you'll find you don't live too far from the creator of two delightful dishes. Kelsey Murphy contributed the Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich and Skewered Shrimp Elotes.

New restaurants to try in June

Take your pick of $10 cocktails and $500 cognac shots from a Vegas-style spot, a menu made in a ghost kitchen by the chef who runs The AMP food hall, and chicken and sausage gumbo from Chef Tia & Co. Read up on the new choices opening this month. (For subscribers.)

Summer food and drink festivals

Whatever dish you're imagining, a festival probably serves it. There's the option to taste more than 400 spirits (though we recommend that you sample, well, less than that). There's a day devoted to bacon, one to tacos and another to ice cream. This is also the last year for the Vintage Indiana Wine Fest. Our big list is here. (For subscribers.)

PopCon is back

Coming this year is a non-lethal Squid Game, and winning will get you a lifetime three-day pass for the celebration. Celebrity guests include Tom Arnold from "Roseanne," and a whole bunch of films, games and vendors are on deck.

Catch up on Indy 500 shenanigans

We had the pleasure of providing the coverage of fun, culture and, of course, fashion. Here are photos and words that recap the Snake Pit and celebrity sightings.

