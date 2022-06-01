ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Free concerts | June eats | Food fests

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKCyi_0fxR8FW200

Here's who's playing the State Fair

The first wave of concert announcements is in, my friends, and Kansas will be leading off. Four more acts have been announced for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, too.

Big list of free summer concerts

Let's keep a good theme going, yes? Here are more than 75 free shows on just about any day of the week — and links to even more that will take the number to over 100. Air out the picnic blanket and buy your favorite snacks. (For subscribers.)

Fishers 'MasterChef' winner is on Grubhub

Soon, when you navigate to the virtual delivery-only brand MasterChef Table, you'll find you don't live too far from the creator of two delightful dishes. Kelsey Murphy contributed the Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich and Skewered Shrimp Elotes.

New restaurants to try in June

Take your pick of $10 cocktails and $500 cognac shots from a Vegas-style spot, a menu made in a ghost kitchen by the chef who runs The AMP food hall, and chicken and sausage gumbo from Chef Tia & Co. Read up on the new choices opening this month. (For subscribers.)

Summer food and drink festivals

Whatever dish you're imagining, a festival probably serves it. There's the option to taste more than 400 spirits (though we recommend that you sample, well, less than that). There's a day devoted to bacon, one to tacos and another to ice cream. This is also the last year for the Vintage Indiana Wine Fest. Our big list is here. (For subscribers.)

PopCon is back

Coming this year is a non-lethal Squid Game, and winning will get you a lifetime three-day pass for the celebration. Celebrity guests include Tom Arnold from "Roseanne," and a whole bunch of films, games and vendors are on deck.

Catch up on Indy 500 shenanigans

We had the pleasure of providing the coverage of fun, culture and, of course, fashion. Here are photos and words that recap the Snake Pit and celebrity sightings.

Do you know someone who might like this newsletter? Share this email or our signup page with them. And thanks for reading!

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Indiana State Fair announces 1st wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule. The acts announced include classic rock band KANSAS, 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan and Christian rock artist Zach Williams. Here's the full list of concerts announced...
indyschild.com

The 13 Best Water Parks in Indiana

We’re talking water parks today – the ones worth a drive to see/play/enjoy in Indiana that is! If your neighborhood pool just isn’t cutting it, we call ROAD TRIP to one of these water parks in Indiana worth road trippin’ to. The Best Water Parks in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
FOX59

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the money allocated from Washington in 2020. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
WISH-TV

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb uncooped as she enjoys her First Flock

At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

How to save money at the pump

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've filled up your gas tank recently, you likely let out a sigh and not of relief. The average gas price in Indiana is $4.60 per gallon. To save money, ask yourself, "Do I stick to the same station, or fill up when it's time?" If...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Hall#Food And Drink#Concerts#Food Drink#Masterchef Table#Skewered Shrimp Elotes#Chef Tia Co
cbs4indy.com

Saying goodbye to Nick!

Nick McGill will make the move to FOX59's evening news starting next week. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …. Higher prices, limited services among side effects …. Kokomo PD seeing rise in youth gun violence, starting …. What we know about the Jif peanut butter recall. PopCon...
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb, working to get money back to Hoosiers

You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers discussing potential tax refund for inflation relief

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they’re discussing another potential tax refund to provide Hoosiers relief from inflation. Because of the state’s surplus during the previous fiscal year, many Hoosier taxpayers are already receiving an automatic $125 tax refund this year. State projections show Indiana’s surplus could surpass $6 billion by the end of the current […]
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency powers dispute

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court sided with Gov. Eric Holcomb in an emergency powers dispute over a law allowing the General Assembly to call its own special session. In a ruling handed down Friday, the state’s highest court said House Enrolled Act 1123 was unconstitutional. “Under our...
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy