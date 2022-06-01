Colts still discussing possibility of adding veteran WR like T.Y. Hilton

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, Matt Ryan is throwing to one of the youngest groups of wide receivers in the NFL, a group that is largely unproven outside of Michael Pittman Jr.

And it could stay that way, even though the Colts would be counting heavily on second-round pick Alec Pierce, a healthy season from Parris Campbell and the continued emergence of special teams ace Ashton Dulin, among others, to provide help for Indianapolis on the outside.

It is also possible that Indianapolis adds a veteran receiver before the start of training camp. If the Colts did bring in an experienced hand, franchise legend T.Y. Hilton appears to be the top possibility, although Hilton would likely have to play a reduced role.

“Chris, ultimately, will guide that decision on the roster,” Reich said. “That’s his role. We’ll talk everything through, we’ll see how these guys do, and then ask: ‘Do we need to add somebody? Do we need to talk about T.Y., if T.Y. is still out there? How does that all play out?”

Pittman Jr., coming off of a breakout 88-catch, 1,082-yard season, is the proven commodity of the group.

Pierce, the big, blazing acrobat from Cincinnati, is the player the Colts drafted to pair with him, and he’s gotten some work with Ryan in the organized team activities open to the media, including a touchdown catch in the red zone in 7-on-7 on Wednesday.

“We have high expectations for him,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Alec, one of the things we like about him, very smart guy. He’s really learned offense quickly, he’s done a good job. He’s going to have to compete for every snap. … We’re definitely pushing him to get on the field.”

Campbell, the former second-round pick whose career has been derailed by major injury in all three of his NFL seasons, has been healthy the entire offseason, and he’s had time to begin developing a rapport with Ryan.

In Wednesday’s OTA, Campbell caught eight of the 24 passes Ryan threw in 7-on-7 drills.

“I’ve always seen Parris, since the day we drafted him, as a guy who can play every position and can really do it all,” Reich said. “I think he can play in the slot, he can play all that game — the shallows, the crosses, the option routes. … He’s explosive. You can put him on the outside and he’s got speed to get deep. … We’ve developed him as a complete receiver. That’s the upside, if he can stay healthy.”

Dulin’s potential has always intrigued the Colts. KeKe Coutee has been a productive receiver in the NFL before. Dezmon Patmon and Michael Strachan have remarkable physical tools.

But the reality remains that every receiver aside from Pittman Jr. still has to prove he can be a starting wide receiver in the NFL, and that means the Colts have to continue to talk about the possibility of adding a veteran to a group where Coutee’s four NFL seasons make him the most experienced player.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has routinely praised Hilton this offseason, for his leadership, savvy and ability to still contribute in his 11th season.

But the team has not made a firm move to bring Hilton back yet, preferring instead to wait for the end of the Colts’ offseason workouts.

“That’s what Chris and I were talking about today, talking about this morning,” Reich said. “I can tell you right now, I’m going to feel good after two weeks about this group that we have. Does that mean we don’t go make another move? No. We’re always looking to make the team better.”