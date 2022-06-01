Jack and Jill: best friends with a special bond and in need of a forever home

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A pair of special pups is stealing hearts at the Anti- Cruelty society and now the organization hopes someone will adopt them both.

In many ways, Jack and Jill are like most dogs, but one thing sets them apart from others, each is missing a leg, but neither seems to notice.

"They love, love to run and play. They get the zoomies when we put them in our open training room," said Rachel Klousnitzer of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

"They love to play fetch. They love to play with each other."

She said the pair came to them from a partner shelter in the south, and it was immediately clear that they shared a special bond.

"Our goal is to keep these two together. They really love each other. They have been together for a while," Klousnitzer said.

Jack and Jill both qualify for the shelter's Big Dog Adoption push, which means their adoption fees are waived through June 5 and their new owner will receive a $100 PetSmart gift card.

"They can lean on each other during the adjustment period when they're introduced to their new family", added Klousnitzer.

