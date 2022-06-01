ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging storms to move through Wednesday evening

By Alex Libby
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our extended quiet stretch of weather is quickly coming to an end as storms pop up across the state. Severe weather is possible for the rest of Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

WHAT: A cold front is slowly moving from north to south through Arkansas. Out ahead of the front strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. This is level 2 of 5 so the chance of seeing a damaging storm is on the low side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hF4G_0fxR86ek00

TIMING: Strong storms are already in the state. The storms will move from north to south throughout Wednesday evening. There will be another wave of storms that will move through Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWndg_0fxR86ek00

THREATS: The main concerns with this round of storms will be damaging wind and large hail. Flash flooding will be possible where multiple thunderstorms move over the same location. The risk for tornadoes is very low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucRZv_0fxR86ek00

After the storms move through we will see some relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit cooler Thursday with lingering storms

THURSDAY MORNING: A few hit-or-miss, slow-moving storms are likely through the morning, especially across southern Arkansas. Then by mid-morning, a larger complex of storms will roll across the southern Arkansas. These may be on the stronger side at times, especially over southeast Arkansas. Blinding rain will be the main risk along with a risk for gusty wind, hail and frequent thunder and lightning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

$35.4M provided for Arkansas Water, Wastewater projects, 2 in Twin Lakes Area

Two projects in north central Arkansas will benefit after the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $35.4 million for nine water and wastewater projects and four technical assistance programs, serving more than 211,372 Arkansans. The City of Melbourne received a $139,050 loan from the water, sewer,...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross Urges the Community to Prepare for Potentially Active Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#The Arkansas Storm Team
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

5 earthquakes rattle Missouri’s bootheel in 9 hours

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. – The Midwest’s most infamous earthquake zone was busy overnight, producing a handful of small earthquakes in less than nine hours. Earthquake trackers recorded five earthquakes between 7:11 p.m. Monday and 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in northwest Tennessee, just east of the Missouri Bootheel. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
dequeenbee.com

Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Oklahoma man faces charges in connection with Arkansas I-40 deaths

Ivan Santos surrendered to Oklahoma authorities Friday based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas last month. Twenty-nine-year-old Santos, of Norman, Okla. is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, battery (second degree) and driving while intoxicated.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy