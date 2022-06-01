Look: 13-year-old Trae Young met Kevin Durant at 2012 NBA Finals

Hawks star Trae Young has already cemented himself as a two-time All-Star by the age of 23, but it wasn't long ago he was just a young fan himself.

Now there's a photo prove it, courtesy of Young's father Ray.

The proud dad posted a cool throwback pic on social media on Wednesday, showing an adolescent Trae posing with then-Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant during the 2012 playoffs.

According to Ray Young, the meetup was facilitated by David Vanterpool, now an assistant coach with the Nets.

"10 year anniversary of this picture," the tweet said. "Game 1 @okcthunder beat @MiamiHEAT with KD dropping 36/8 ... my friend @Davidvanterpool grabbed my son & said 'come meet @KDTrey5' ... the rest was history. I asked @KendrickPerkins but he BIG TIMED us. Just playing"

Young, who grew up in Norman and played collegiately for the Oklahoma Sooners, would have been 13 at the time of the photo, so between that and his Thunder shirt, it's pretty safe to say he was a huge fan of Durant. They've remained in touch since then, with Durant reportedly even helping Young decide on Oklahoma for college.

Of course, Young grew up to play against Durant, first when Durant was with Golden State and later with the Nets. They even exchanged words late in a game last season, but they later dismissed it as competitive banter.

For KD, the 2012 postseason marked his first trip to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for him and star teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook, they were defeated in five games by the Heat's own superteam of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

