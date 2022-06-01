ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Son of Yankees legend Don Mattingly wrecks car, then tries selling it in DUI arrest

By Jasper Jones
 3 days ago

The son of Yankees legend and current Miami Marlins was arrested on Memorial Day in Indiana after getting busted for drunk driving which resulted in crashing his car and then oddly enough, trying to sell it.

Jordon William Mattingly, 30, was arrested late Monday in Evansville, where according to the police report, he crashed his sliver Honda into a median while driving at over 3.5 times the legal limit.

According to a witness at the scene of the incident, Mattingly was driving at 70 mph when he crashed before returning to the road and heading to a Honda dealership where he asked if he could sell his car. Authorities add that Mattingly originally told them that he only had "one drink" before getting behind the wheel but finally admitted he did drink a lot but didn't hit anything on his way over to the dealership.

When cops looked into Mattingly's SUV, they found cans of Four Loko and White Claw inside, leading no doubt that he drank while behind the wheel. He was soon taken to a hospital where he denied taking a blood-chemical test before heading to jail where he remain in custody Wednesday on a $1500 bond.

Jordan is one of Donnie Baseball's three sons. Taylor, Mattingly's oldest boy is also in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of domestic battery and court-ordered confinement, records show.

