Father’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Outsider Approved Gifts That Dad Will Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Father’s Day always seems to sneak up on me, but not this time. If your dad is anything like mine and elusive about what he’d like to receive, then you know that observation is key for choosing just the right gift. When that fails, there’s always gift cards. However, nothing beats the feeling of picking the perfect present for a parent that you know they’ll love. Nordstrom is one of the first stores I go to for inspiration because of the wide selection of gift-worthy goodies. You’d have a harder time not finding a thoughtful present for the pickiest — or the most selfless — person you know. That’s why it’s such a great place to shop for Father’s Day gifts this year! To get you started, here are 10 gifts that are sure to please the father figure in your life, from a vintage-style radio/bluetooth speaker to a shopper-favorite fragrance that’s so good you might want one for yourself. Once you’ve gotten your fill of inspiration here, you can check out more ideas over at Nordstrom.

SHOPPING ・ 16 HOURS AGO